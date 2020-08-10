Truck slams into North Hampton building

A recently vacated commercial building was heavily damaged Monday morning when a truck pulling a flatbed trailer veered off Route 1 in North Hampton and crashed through the front.
North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone said police are investigating the crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. at 181 Lafayette Road.
The driver, identified as Sean Barnes, 29, of Concord, was operating a truck for New England Scaffolding when he hit the building, Mone said.
No injuries were reported.
The building was home to Liberty Safe of New Hampshire until the location was closed in April.
While the crash remains under investigation, Mone said speed and driver distraction are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor, Mone said, adding that New Hampshire State Police also assisted and ruled out potential mechanical problems.
Mone said charges are possible.