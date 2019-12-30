TSA: Gun found in NH man's carry-on at Boston airport

A New Hampshire man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers who found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Logan International Airport in Boston, the TSA said Monday.
TSA officers saw the .45 caliber pistol when the man’s bag was going through a security checkpoint Monday morning, TSA said in a release. The gun had one round in the chamber and the bag contained an extra magazine with 13 more rounds of ammunition, according to the release.
TSA officers contacted Massachusetts State Police, which took possession of the gun and detained the man for questioning, the release said.
TSA said the man, whose name was not released, was from Hooksett.
The gun was the second found at a Logan security checkpoint in the last five days and the 18th in 2019, TSA said.
Federal regulations prohibit traveling with firearms in carry-on bags. Passengers can legally fly with a gun provided it is locked in a hard-sided case, unloaded and packed separately from ammunition, and declared in a checked bag in the luggage hold.
Regulations for traveling with firearms can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.
