Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they prevented a New Hampshire resident from carrying a firearm onto an airplane Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts. The incident came a day after a man traveling through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) was stopped by TSA officials after he tried to bring full boxes of .380mm bullets (above) through security in a carry-on bag, officials said.

