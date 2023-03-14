Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they prevented a New Hampshire resident from carrying a firearm onto an airplane Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts. The incident came a day after a man traveling through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) was stopped by TSA officials after he tried to bring full boxes of .380mm bullets (above) through security in a carry-on bag, officials said.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they prevented a New Hampshire resident from carrying a firearm onto an airplane Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.
The incident came a day after a man traveling through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) was stopped by TSA officials after he tried to bring full boxes of .380mm bullets through security in a carry-on bag, officials said.
On Monday morning, TSA officers performing security screening in Logan Airport's Terminal A reported detecting a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on bag.
TSA officials notified Massachusetts State Police (MSP), who responded and interviewed the 55-year-old male passenger, whose name and town of residence was not released.
After completing a background check, state police took possession of the firearm.
“Once again our officers are on top of preventing a firearm from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, in a statement. “When traveling with a firearm, gun owners need to have a permit to carry, and ensure the firearm is in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Finally, they need to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter."
TSA officers have now detected four firearms at Logan Airport security checkpoints this year, officials said.
TSA officers have detected a total of 10 firearms at New England security checkpoints in 2023; four at Logan, two at Bradley International Airport in Vermont, and one each at Bangor International Airport and Portland International Airport in Maine, Burlington International Airport in Vermont and MHT.
In 2022 there were a record 46 firearm detections at New England security checkpoints. Of the guns detected, the percentage that were loaded was 88% across the country in 2022. The rate at New England airports was 87% overall.
On Sunday at MHT, TSA officials say they stopped a 49-year-old man after he tried bringing full boxes of .380mm bullets through security.
The man, whose name was not released, had placed 100 rounds of MAGTECH bullets in two full boxes -- each box containing 50 cartridges -- in his carry-on bag, TSA officials said.
The man voluntarily surrendered the ammunition, and he was allowed to get on his flight, officials said.
TSA regulations prohibit ammunition in carry-on bags.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000 and can go as high as $15,000 depending on any mitigating circumstances.
This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.
Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.