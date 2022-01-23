The number of firearms detected at New England airports jumped last year as officers with the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) found 40 firearms at seven airports across the region, including four at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
TSA detected five more firearms in 2021 at New England airports than it did in 2019, despite screening 13.3 million fewer passengers.
The increase in firearms detected at New England airports mirrored what happened around the country, TSA officials said. Throughout 2021, TSA officers across the U.S. reported finding a record 5,972 firearms in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints.
Nationally, that figure represents a rate of one firearm detection for every 97,999 passengers. In New England, TSA reported a firearm detection rate of one firearm for every 442,781 passengers at the region’s seven airports.
“Gun owners need to know where their firearms are at all times,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts and Maine.
“We take it very seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun during the screening process. Carelessly traveling with a firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. Most importantly, it should be unloaded. Then packed in a hard-sided locked case, and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked.”
Nationally, 86% of firearms detected by TSA officers were loaded. In New England, the rate of loaded firearms detected was 90%. All 18 firearms detected at Boston Logan International in 2021 were loaded.
The 18 firearms found ranked 71st and the nine firearm detections at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut ranked 105th out of 268 airports nationwide that had firearm detections.
Burlington International in Vermont and T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island were the only two New England airports that saw declines from 2019 detections.
The 9 mm was the most popular caliber detected at New England airports. Sixteen 9 mm firearms were detected by local TSA officers, compared to 10, .380 mm firearms and six, .40 mm firearms.
TSA officers prevented loaded guns from being carried by passengers onto aircraft at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport twice in one week this past August, officials said.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, a TSA officer detected a loaded .380-caliber handgun and a magazine containing six rounds in a male passenger’s backpack. Londonderry police responded and escorted the man to his vehicle to secure the firearm.
On Friday, Aug. 13, a TSA officer found a loaded .22-caliber pistol and 10 rounds — with one chambered — in a man’s carry-on bag.
Londonderry police responded, cleared the gun and escorted the man to his vehicle to secure the gun.
TSA agents found more than 50 pounds of ammunition in a checked bag leaving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport last January.
Data collected represents the number of firearms caught on passengers and in their carry-on bags at the nation’s TSA checkpoints.
Excluded from the data are improperly packed firearms at checked baggage stations, toys, replicas and BB guns.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.
Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.