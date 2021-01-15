TSA agents found more than 50 pounds of ammunition in a checked bag leaving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport this week, said Daniel Velez, a regional spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration, in a tweet.
The ammunition was found in the bag of two people traveling together, Velez said. Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said the two people were from Maryland.
Their bag also held an eight-ounce cannister of bear spray, Velez said.
Firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags, but several commercial airlines are banning guns and ammunition in checked luggage bound for the Washington, D.C., area in the days around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Normally, according to their baggage policies, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines — the airlines that fly to the Washington area from Manchester — allow 11 pounds of ammunition per person. The airlines limit passengers to carrying small-arms ammunition for personal use.
But between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, passengers flying to the Washington area will not be allowed to bring any firearms in checked bags, according to statements from American and Southwest.
Both airlines said the measure is intended to help with security during the inauguration.
Cheetham said the two do not face any charges, and the ammunition would likely be shipped to the Maryland pair, as is common practice with prohibited items on airplanes.