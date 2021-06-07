Police have identified the two people who died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday morning in Auburn as a mother and son.
Craig Ford, 34, and Wendy Ford, 51, both of Auburn, died after the side-by-side off-road vehicle driven by the son crashed into a tree off Beaver Brook Road, police said. A preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash that occurred around 9 a.m., according to a news release issued over the weekend.
“It is still being investigated as far as the particulars,” said Lt. Chip Chabot on Monday morning.
Police are still awaiting toxicology reports as part of the investigation.
“There is nothing outwardly obvious at this point,” Chabot said.
The two were not wearing helmets.
Officers determined the two were deceased on scene, according to the news release.
The road was blocked off for approximately seven hours as officers investigated.