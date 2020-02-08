NASHUA — A two-alarm fire of unknown origin did significant damage to a porch and attic of a Nashua house Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The first report that came in at noon was that someone was trapped on the top floor of the two-unit residence at 39 Arlington St., but that proved to be inaccurate.
Police personnel assisted with searching for occupants and it was determined that everyone had gotten safely out of the building, officials said.
Nashua fire officials said the second alarm brought enough staff to the scene to get adequate ventilation to reduce damage to the building.
Residents huddled outside in the frigid temperatures while firefighters battled high winds in bringing the blaze under control.
The fire remains under investigation, officials said.