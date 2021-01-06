On Wednesday morning, several apartments in a Winchester building were damaged by a fire that started in a second-story apartment.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. People were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.
Police closed down traffic in Winchester’s downtown for most of the day Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Winchester got help from departments including Swanzey, Hinsdale, Richmond, N.H., and Northfield, Mass., responded to the scene Wednesday.
At least six of the 11 apartments in the building sustained fire or water damage from the blaze. Families are being assisted by the American Red Cross, as well as the Winchester Center Church, which is across the street from the apartment building.
Pastor Jeremy Miller took to social media to ask for items for the fire victims to help meet their needs, including food and clothing.
“We’re helping out with food and would like to see who can help out with other needs,” he said in a Facebook video.
Anyone interested in assisting can contact Miller at centerchurchnh@gmail.com.