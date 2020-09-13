Two New Hampshire National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were used Saturday during separate medical emergencies in the White Mountains.
In one of them, a 60-year-old Mashpee, Mass., man died after suffering an unknown medical condition near the summit of Mount Jefferson. The man collapsed about 2 p.m. while hiking with a small group. The name of the man has not been released.
“Several Good Samaritan hikers, many who were in the medical profession, who witnessed the event immediately started CPR and called 911,” state Fish and Game Department said.
The crew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter using a winch; a maneuver that did not require a landing. The man was an experienced hiker and in good health before collapsing. The fellow hikers performed CPR for nearly two hours.
Earlier in the day, about 12:50 p.m., a 911 call reported that 50-year-old Patrik Svenson of Needham, Mass., had suffered a “serious medical episode” on the summit of Mount Lafayette.
After dropped 911 calls, a caretaker at the AMC Greenleaf Hut was about to set out on a hike to the summit to determine what was going when hikers assisting Svenson down arrived at the hut.
Hikers with medical training determined it would not be safe for Svenson to continue to the trailhead three miles away. It would have taken seven or eight hours for rescuers to respond and carry him down.
The National Guard was already preparing for the rescue on Mount Jefferson when the call to Mount Lafayette came in. Two crews in separate Black Hawks took off from Concord about 3 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., the first Black Hawk arrived at the Greenleaf Hut and lowered a medic by hoist to assist Svenson, who he was flown to Concord Hospital for evaluation.
Svenson had completed 4.9 miles of the 9 mile hike on the Falling Waters/Bridle Path Loop before the medical incident atop the 5,260-foot summit, Fish and Game said.