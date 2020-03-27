MANCHESTER — A Friday afternoon fire on Spruce Street destroyed two apartment buildings and damaged at least three more.
Chief Daniel Goonan of the Manchester Fire Department said no one was hurt in the blaze. But the strong wind Friday afternoon kept the fire burning for hours.
“We’re going to be here for quite some time,” Goonan said.
The fire started in an apartment on Spruce Street, Goonan said, and jumped to the triple-decker building next door. Firefighters ordered residents out of all the homes on the Spruce Street block, worried the fire could spread.
Goonan said the three-alarm fire meant almost every city firefighter on duty — about 190 — was fighting the blaze. He added it was more difficult than usual to find other fire departments willing to cover Manchester’s fire stations while city firefighters were occupied on Spruce Street, because of COVID-19 concerns.
Goonan said he was not sure yet how many people lived in the buildings, but said 20 people could have been made homeless by the fire.
Hundreds of people spilled onto the streets to watch the blaze. People ran into alleys to get a closer look at the flames, and pulled sweatshirts over their mouths to block the billowing yellow smoke.
Ankle-deep water ran across part of Spruce Street, and children jumped into puddles full of cinders.
Holly, Roger and Jonathan Berry were among the onlookers. They saw the smoke from their home on the West Side, and drove to take a closer look.
“It makes you want to cry,” Holly Berry said. “A lot of people lost their homes.
Goonan shook his head at the people gathered in the street, watching the fire. They were too close together, he said.
“There’s no social distancing here,” Goonan said. “This is trouble.”