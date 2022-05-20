KEENE — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a suspicious Thursday morning fire.
“We are stating that the fire is suspicious in nature,” Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said Friday.
City firefighters responded to 193 Elm Street at 3:58 a.m. Thursday for a “reported explosion with ensuing fire,” he said.
“We got there and there was a well-involved fire on a side porch, and uniformly the residents on both sides of the house and across the street reported hearing a very loud bang followed by a rapid-fire sound,” Farquhar said.
The house is sectioned into three apartments, a first- and second-floor apartment and one in the back.
The woman living in the second-floor apartment was awoken by a loud bang and evacuated the building, which included five children in her apartment and an adult living on the first floor. The back apartment resident was not at home, Farquhar said.
Everyone had left the building before firefighters arrived, he said.
“Upon arrival, a large volume of fire had engulfed a side porch area and the fire had extended into the first and second floors of the home. Fire crews rapidly extinguished the exterior porch fire and entered the home to complete extinguishment and overhaul. The rear of the home was extensively damaged by fire. The home was posted as uninhabitable,” Farquhar said in a news release on Friday night. “Two cats perished in the fire.”
The fire has displaced the two adults and five children, he said.
“The Red Cross was on scene and they were able to get accommodations for all the displaced,” Farquhar said.
Brattleboro, Vt., and Swanzey firefighters assisted on scene, with Spofford and Marlborough fire departments covering the Keene fire station during the fire.
The fire was knocked down quickly, in about 20 minutes, Farquhar said.
The fire did about $250,000 in estimated damage and it is unclear if the house will be torn down or if it can be saved, Farquhar said.
“There was a lot of fire damage to the roof of the house. The rest of the house suffered a lot of smoke and fire damage,” he said.
Farquhar said he called state fire investigators to the scene since he deems the fire suspicious and not just because of the reported noise at the onsite of the fire.
“I would say it was a large amount of fire, how rapidly the fire had extended, the volume and intensity of the fire … plus the fact that the origin of the fire was on the exterior of the house,” Farquhar said.
Fire investigators are also looking into why no fire alarms sounded, as residents reported.
“In our interviewing of them they did state that they did not hear fire alarms sounding,” he said. “That is one of the aspects of the investigation. … They weren’t present or they were disabled.”
By city ordinance any rental property regardless of the number of units or occupants is required to have hardwired smoke and carbon monoxied detectors, he said.
State fire investigator Anthony Booth is leading the investigation. Keene fire and police personnel are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Booth at Anthony.booth@dos.nh.gov or the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (603) 223-4289.