A Laval city bus is seen crashed into a daycare in Laval, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday.

 CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS

MONTREAL — Two children died and six other kids were injured after a city bus rammed into a daycare center in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality’s public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, a police spokesperson said.