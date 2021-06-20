Two people died in a single-motorcycle crash on Wellington Road in Manchester early Sunday morning, police said.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, and passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released by police Sunday afternoon.
Both are from Manchester.
The crash was the fourth motorcycle fatality in the Queen City in a matter of weeks.
The road remained closed between Currier Drive and Linda Lane for much of the afternoon. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near 1112 Wellington Road, according to a news release.
At the scene, police set up a white tent near the front lawn of the home as they investigated. Around 12:15 p.m., a medical examiner arrived.
“This crash continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department,” the news release said.
On June 11, Forrest Emra, 34, had been riding south on Perimeter Road about 6:15 a.m. when he left the road between Triangle Mall and the St. Mary’s Bank branch building on June 11. Emra was thrown from the bike and succumbed to his injuries before first responders arrived, according to police.
On June 9, a motorcycle passenger, Paige Parkinson, 25, died when the motorcycle she was on struck a parked car about 10:15 p.m. near Pine and Willow streets. Police said the 23-year-old driver of that motorcycle was not seriously injured. They have not released his name.
Police are asking those with information on the Wellington Road crash to call 603-668-8711. An anonymous crime tip can be left at the department’s CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.