Two Concord teens suffered serious injuries - one life threatening - in a crash involving a car and a logging truck that closed a section of Route 9 in Stoddard for several hours Thursday morning.
Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, state police were notified of a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 9 in Stoddard, near a logging site between the junctions of Route 123 North and Route 123 South.
According to state police, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Kelsey P. Mayer, 18, of Concord, was traveling westbound on Route 9, approaching the logging site, when it came upon a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer - with attached, unloaded logging trailer - operated by Donald Warner, 44, of Antrim.
According to police, the logging truck was preparing to back into the logging site when it was hit by the Chevy Cruze in the westbound travel lane.
Both Mayer and a passenger in the Cruze - identified by police as Allison M. Yanski, 19, of Concord - had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel.
"Extrication tools were used to remove both patients from the vehicle, due to the weight of the trailer and the position of the vehicle underneath it, crews were assisted by the logging company using the skidder to lift the trailer while crews winched the vehicle out," Stoddard Fire and Rescue Chief Trevor Anderson said in a statement. "Extrication time was extensive for both patients due to the complexity of the situation."
Mayer sustained serious life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital, state police said. Yanski was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Warner was uninjured in the crash, officials said.
Route 9 was closed for over 6 hours while responders documented and cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (603) 545-4396 or Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.