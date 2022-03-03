BRADFORD — An explosion and fire at a commercial building on Route 114 in Bradford Thursday morning has left two people critically injured, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.
The Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received numerous 911 calls Thursday around 10:35 a.m. reporting the explosion at a building at Student Transportation of America, formerly Valley Transportation, which is located at 2345 Route 114 in Bradford.
“Minutes later, an additional caller reported multiple people were inside the building and possibly injured,” the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “When the first crews arrived, they witnessed heavy fire and smoke pouring from the building before locating two people trapped inside. Crews worked to free the individuals, who suffered significant burns. The victims were transported to Concord Hospital then flown by medical helicopters to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. Both are currently listed in critical condition.”
The Bradford Fire and Rescue Department called in fire agencies from multiple surrounding towns to fight the five-alarm fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office was also asked to conduct an investigation and was still on scene Thursday afternoon.
“There were several initial challenges with resources, including the lack of a nearby water supply and staffing due to the volume of fire,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said in the news release. “During the early investigation, witnesses have indicated both victims were performing maintenance on a propane-powered school bus prior to the explosion and fire. It is not believed any other individuals were inside the building at the time.”
The Kearsarge Regional School District issued a statement Thursday to let parents know about the fire taking place where the school district’s buses are stored and maintained.
“At this time we have limited information. Administration will be meeting with STA Transportation to assess the damage to our buses and how/if it will affect the return of school on Monday, March 7. Please stay tuned for further information.”
The schools in the district are on vacation this week.
Gov. Chris Sununu acknowledged the large fire response on Twitter Thursday, tweeting, “Thank you to the first responders who are on the scene at this incident in Bradford. State officials continue to monitor the situation with the State’s Fire Marshal Office on hand.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office said that no further details would be released at this time and that anyone with additional information is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (603) 223-4289.