Two men died in separate motorcycle crashes in Laconia and South Hampton on Saturday.
Just after 1 a.m., Laconia police said in a news release, a man crashed his motorcycle on Roller Coaster Road. Police are waiting to release the man’s name until his family has been notified of his death.
Police said it appeared the operator drove off the pavement and into the woods after a turn in the road. He was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
At about 12:24 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Dakota Chaisson of West Newbury, Mass., lost control of his motorcycle on Route 150 near Evans Road in South Hampton. Chaisson was thrown off the motorcycle, according to New Hampshire state Police.
He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s Seabrook Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead.
State police said based on witness statements and evidence at the crash scene, it appears that speed was a factor. Police closed the southbound lane on Route 150 for about two hours to investigate.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about the Laconia crash is asked to call police at 524-5252.
Anyone with information about the South Hampton crash is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Goulet at Troop A by calling 223-8490, or by email: andrew.goulet@dos.nh.gov.