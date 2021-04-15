Two people died early Thursday morning after their cars collided head-on in the southbound lane of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.
The crash occurred about 12:12 a.m., and at least one of the vehicles involved was engulfed in flames, according to a release from New Hampshire State Police.
A 2009 Honda Ridgeline and a 2016 Audi Q5 collided in what “appears to have been head on in nature,” said the statement, which noted there were no witnesses to the crash.
The names of the victims were not immediately released by authorities on Thursday morning pending notification of next of kin.
A New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team is trying to determine what led to the accident, which left both drivers dead at the scene, police said.
The state police sergeant on duty at Troop B in Bedford Thursday morning was not immediately available to comment. Anyone with information about the accident can call state police at 603-223-3849.
Merrimack police and fire crews responded to the incident, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
In less than a week, three people have died on the turnpike in Merrimack. A 17-year-old died Saturday in a crash near Exit 10 and a 65-year-old man died last month after his vehicle crashed at the Bedford toll plaza.