Two dead in Hooksett accident Wednesday night Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HOOKSETT - Two people are dead after a pickup truck struck a utility pole on West River Road a little after 7:30 Wednesday night.According to Hooksett police, the driver of the GMC truck was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but later succumbed.Authorities did not identify the victims. The crash, which occurred near Plourde Sand and Gravel, remains under investigation they said.Anyone with information can contact Officer Josh Preve at 603-624-1560 x403.West River Road was closed for several hours as the Hooksett Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. The Hooksett Fire Department and Bow Police assisted at the scene.