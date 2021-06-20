Two people died in a motorcycle crash on Wellington Road in Manchester early Sunday morning, police said.
The road remained closed between Currier Drive and Linda Lane for much of the afternoon. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near 1155 Wellington Road, according to a news release.
At the scene, police set up a white tent in front of 1112 Wellington Road as they investigated. Around 12:15 p.m., a medical examiner arrived.
The crash brought the fourth motorcycle fatality to the Queen City in a matter of weeks.
Forrest Emra, 34, had been riding south on Perimeter Road about 6:15 a.m. when he left the road between Triangle Mall and the St. Mary's Bank branch building on June 11. Emra was thrown from the bike and succumbed to his injuries before first responders arrived, according to police.
On June 9, a motorcycle passenger, Paige Parkinson, 25, died when the motorcycle she was on struck a parked car about 10:15 p.m. near Pine and Willow streets. Police said the 23-year-old driver of that motorcycle was not seriously injured. They have not released his name.
Police had not released further information on the crash as of Sunday afternoon.
"The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time," the release reads.
Manchester Christian Church used social media to warn those attending services at its Manchester location to use Exit 1 on Route 101 to access the property.
Police are asking those with information on the incident to call the department at 603-668-8711. An anonymous crime tip can be left at the department's CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.