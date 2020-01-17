NEW IPSWICH — Two people died Thursday when they became trapped in a truck that rolled onto its side during a crash, according to New Ipswich police.
The accident took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Route 124 when the Ford F-350 truck went off the road and started crashing into trees, according to police. The truck hit several trees and rolled onto its side before coming to a stop, according to police.
The truck sustained major damage and the two people inside were trapped, according to police. The people in the truck were alive when first responders got to the accident and started work to get them out of the truck.
First responders were able to get the people out of the vehicle, but according to police, they did not survive due to the severity of their injuries. The two people died at the scene, according to police.
The next of kin are still being notified about the accident, according to police, and the identities of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated and people with information about the crash are encouraged to call New Ipswich Police at 878-2771.