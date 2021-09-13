Two dead in UTV crash in Candia Sunday night Staff Report Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two people died after a utility terrain vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday night on private property in Candia.The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. off Chester Road, Fish and Game said.Candia police and fire personnel pronounced a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man was brought to Elliot Hospital for observation, according to a news release.The names of the victim’s have not been released.Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular 70-year-old jumped into Hampton beach brawl to help officer Manchester motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash with truck Tire malfunction may have caused fatal crash on I-93 in Thornton Pennsylvania man dies in Bethlehem crash North Country rallies to help couple's 6 orphaned children Woman paralyzed after attack during weekend hip-hop concert; suspect identified, say police Black Hawk helicopter used to rescue hiker with head injury on Mt. Jefferson Plaistow kayaker dies after being pulled from water in Kingston ATV crashes in Coos County result in serious injuries Vermont woman pinned in Clarksville ditch after ATV rolls onto her leg Request News Coverage