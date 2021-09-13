Two people died after a utility terrain vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday night on private property in Candia.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. off Chester Road, Fish and Game said.

Candia police and fire personnel pronounced a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man was brought to Elliot Hospital for observation, according to a news release.

The names of the victim’s have not been released.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.