Nashua double fatal on DW Highway

 Jeffrey Hastings

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Daniel Webster Highway Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m. in the area of 139 Daniel Webster Highway, according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department.