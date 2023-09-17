Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Two people were killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Nashua on Sunday afternoon. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Daniel Webster Highway Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.The crash took place just before 3 p.m. in the area of 139 Daniel Webster Highway, according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department.The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was arrested, according to Nashua police.As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the charges had not been released.The street was closed in both directions as part of the active investigation.Police closed the street in both directions between Sexton Avenue and Independence Drive, according to the Nashua Fire Department.Firefighters arrived to find the pickup truck on fire, which was quickly extinguished. The driver of the truck was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.The two riders on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.The accident remains under investigation by the Nashua Police Department. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured +3 Lee produces power outages, high surf +5 {{title}} Most Popular Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man Sanbornville man dies in Milton accident Residents, visitors in NH urged to prepare for Hurricane Lee Bedford Police: Cruiser struck, officer hurt after driver falls asleep Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Woman dies in Franconia Notch rollover Police investigating after child hit by cruiser in Manchester Mass. man cited for flipping UTV with minor not wearing a helmet NH dog team finds missing man in Alexandria woods Share your opinion with New Hampshire. What's your view? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage