Two people died after their cars collided in Rochester Saturday night, police said.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the Rochester Crossing Mall with Washington Street being shut down for several hours while Rochester police and the Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.
The victims’ names have not been released pending family notifications, according to a statement posted on the Rochester police Facebook page. Rochester fire and Frisbie EMS assisted.
No further information was available early Sunday afternoon.