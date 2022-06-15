Two dogs and a cat were killed Tuesday in a grease fire at a home on Manchester’s West Side that displaced nine people, fire officials said.
Around 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to 92 Poor St. for a reported building fire.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke showing upon arrival, with bystanders reporting all occupants were out of the building but two dogs remained trapped inside.
Firefighters attempted an interior attack, but were “pushed back by extreme heat and heavy fire conditions,” Manchester Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx said in a statement.
Fire “erupted” from a basement entrance at the rear of the building before extending to an exterior deck and the roof of the home.
Multiple hose lines combined with ventilation brought the blaze under control within an hour, Proulx said.
Two dogs and one cat were removed from the building by firefighters but were unable to be resuscitated. Six adults and three children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross responded to assist the residents with finding shelter.
One adult resident was transported to the Elliot Hospital for smoke inhalation. One firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated at Urgent Care before returning to duty later in the evening.
Fire officials said the blaze was accidental, caused by spilled grease from cooking.
Damages are estimated around $100,000, Proulx said.