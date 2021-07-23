A driver was ejected from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries during an accident Thursday night in Merrimack, and a man who stopped to help him was also injured.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack were temporarily closed because of the initial accident on the northbound side of the road, as well as a secondary collision on the southbound side.
James Gaudreau, 24, of Merrimack, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse around 11:25 p.m. when he “lost control of his vehicle and existed the left side of the roadway where he struck the guardrail and rolled over,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Gaudreau was ejected from his vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, according to a release.
Police said speed appears to be a factor in the accident. When Gaudreau’s vehicle came to rest on top of the median guardrail, a driver who witnessed the crash on the southbound side, Zachary Barnaby, 20, of Pepperell, Mass., pulled over in an effort to assist Gaudreau.
At that time, Barnaby’s 2011 Toyota Sienna was struck by a 2012 Mazda 5 driven by Joseph Lazarto, 44, of Chelmsford, Mass.
According to a release, Barnaby sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua. Police said in a statement that “all aspects remain under investigation.”