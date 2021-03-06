BRENTWOOD - Firefighters from multiple towns battled a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a home at 321 South Road early Saturday night.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m.
Two residents escaped without injury, according to East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren, who assisted Brentwood fire crews and was one of the first to arrive at the scene.
Warren said firefighters were initially concerned about the potential hazard posed by two 100-pound propane tanks on the back side of the residence.
“We put water on them first,” he said.
Warren said the fire was well involved by the time the first firefighters arrived.
He added that one firefighter suffered minor burns to one hand and was transported to Exeter Hospital.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.