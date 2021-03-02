HAMPTON -- Firefighters faced frigid temperatures and howling winds as they battled a fire that destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning and left two people homeless.
The fire broke out in a mobile home in the 4 Seasons Mobile Home Park at 120 Mary Batchelder Road shortly after 7 a.m.
Hampton Deputy Fire Chief Michael McMahon said nearly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was fueled by strong winds that gusted over 40 mph at times.
Two residents living in Unit 4 -- the home that burned -- were able to escape unharmed. McMahon said residents living in mobile homes on either side of Unit 4 were also able to get out without injury.
“Initially we were concerned that there were people in there, and then we were concerned with extension to these other buildings. The first fire companies did a terrific job with the wind and the cold and knocking that down and keeping it from those other buildings. Our mutual aid partners who came in from the area also did a terrific job,” McMahon said.
The fire was brought under control in just over an hour.
McMahon said the cause remains under investigation.
Temperatures were in the upper single digits to low teens and wind chills below zero at the time of the fire, which created some hazards for firefighters as water rapidly froze up. McMahon said no firefighters were injured.
Public works crews delivered sand to the scene to address the icing concerns for firefighters and others walking in the area.
The fire department is assisting the victims to help them find temporary housing and other needs.
Seacoast firefighters have been busy battling fires in recent days. Fire damaged a house on Greenleaf Drive in Seabrook on Feb. 26, and one person was injured after a two-alarm fire on Holland Drive in Rye on Feb. 28. The Red Cross assisted the family of three after the Rye fire.