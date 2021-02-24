Two escape serious injuries as plane overturns at Hampton Airfield

Two people escaped serious injuries Wednesday when their small plane went off the runway and flipped over at the Hampton Airfield.
Emergency personnel responded to the airfield at 9A Lafayette Road in North Hampton just after 9:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a plane crash.
According to police and fire officials, the Vans RV6 single-engine two-seater plane was found overturned in the snow-covered median between the taxiway and runway.
The pilot was identified as Robert Turcotte, 70, of Broad Brook, Conn. Officials said he and his passenger, William Kulle, 68, of Springfield, Mass., left Skylark Airport in East Windsor, Conn., at approximately 8:30 a.m. and headed to the Hampton Airfield.
“The plane was taxiing and went off the side of the runway into the snow, or the tires caught and it flipped over. It was a relatively low-speed type incident,” North Hampton Deputy Fire Chief Mark Cook said.
The two men, who were wearing seatbelts, were able to climb out of the upside down plane on their own.
Cook said they suffered small lacerations and were evaluated at the scene, but refused transport to the hospital.
North Hampton police, fire and rescue responded to the scene and were assisted by Hampton police and fire personnel.
The airport was closed after the crash pending an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
According to FAA records, Turcotte is the registered owner of the plane.
A representative who answered the phone at the airfield said she couldn’t comment because of the ongoing investigation.
The airfield has been the site of several incidents over the years. In 2014, pilot David E. Ingalls, 81, of Kingston, and his passenger, Bruce Anderson, 62, also of Kingston, were killed when their single-engine propeller craft crashed into trees shortly after taking off.
Two men were seriously injured in 2015 when their plane crashed and caught fire after takeoff. Just two weeks later, a pilot escaped injury when his small ultralight plane began experiencing engine trouble and crashed into trees along the side of the runway.