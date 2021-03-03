FREMONT -- Two people and a dog escaped without injury after flames engulfed a house at 11 Sawmill Lane early Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. and quickly tore through the Cape-style home.
Firefighters from Fremont and several surrounding towns found the house fully ablaze when they arrived.
Homeowner Matt MacPherson said he and his brother were able to safely evacuate along with his dog, but that his cat remained inside. He said he didn’t know if the cat survived.
MacPherson said he lives at the home with his wife, who was away when the fire began.
Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Zukas said fire crews responded after receiving a report of a “pipe burst and then the house was on fire.”
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fremont Fire Chief Rick Butler said the biggest challenge was getting water to the scene.
No firefighters were injured, he said.