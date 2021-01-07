Two families — ten people, including several children — were left without a home as a small apartment building on Lake Avenue burned Thursday night.
District Chief Ryan Cashin of the Manchester Fire Department said someone called 911 to report the fire around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
When Cashin and other firefighters arrived, the three-story apartment was burning, with most of the fire in the back of the building.
The 911 caller had reported someone was on the second floor, Cashin said, so some firefighters went in to search the building as others started tackling the fire.
No one was inside, Cashin said, and no one was hurt in the fire.
Firefighters had worried about the fire spreading to another building whose wall was less than two feet away, Cashin said, but the fire did not spread and was under control by 8 p.m. Thursday.
But the building was no longer habitable, Cashin said, and the fire left 10 people homeless.
The Red Cross is helping the families find a place to stay, Cashin said.