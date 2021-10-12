Two girls hit by car in Manchester Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two girls were hit by a car while crossing Amory Street in Manchester Monday morning, suffering minor injuries.Police said the girls were crossing in a crosswalk near Dubuque Street when the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. The two were taken to a local hospital.The 39-year-old driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a news release.Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Alton police investigating crash that killed two Maine teen takes tumble down Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Diver who died after being pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee is identified Manchester man charged with firing gun during argument Exeter police to increase patrols, after Amtrak reports child playing 'chicken' with train Authorities release details on rig, driver involved in Bow double fatal Speed a factor in two truck rollovers Dover deaths believed to be drug-related 3 NH firefighters among those honored at national memorial Eversource: Tall trees and power lines don’t mix Request News Coverage