Rescuers helped two people off trails in Franconia Notch last week in hot and humid conditions.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a group of hikers called for help when a member of their party, Dennis Fleming, 24, of Waltham, Mass., could not hike anymore because of heat and dehydration. Fleming's group tried to rehydrate him and cool him down, but he was not getting better, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and called for help.
State conservation officers and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue volunteers hiked about a mile up the trail to reach Fleming. When they arrived, Fleming was still sick, and had to be carried back to the trailhead. Seventeen rescuers working together carried Fleming a mile down the trail in the afternoon heat, reaching a waiting ambulance at the trailhead around 7:15 p.m.
Then early Friday afternoon, conservation officers and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue volunteers helped 62-year-old Jim Hawes of Pittsburg, after he slipped on a wet ledge, and fell more than 15 feet.
According to a news release, Hawes and his hiking partner tried to fashion a splint for is leg, but realized they would not be able to make it to the trailhead without help. With the temperature pushing 90 degrees, rescuers hiked up to meet Hawes and stabilized his leg. They carried him down the Kinsman Ridge trail in a litter, reaching the trailhead around 6 p.m.