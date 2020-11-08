Conservation officers and volunteers helped rescue two hikers on different trails in Franconia on Saturday afternoon.
Fish and Game was notified at 5:20 p.m. about an injured hiker on the Old Bridle Path on Mount Lafayette and 20 minutes later received calls about an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Jorge Acre, 24, of Ansonia, Conn., slipped and injured himself on the Old Bridle Path and was treated by passing hikers and assisted down the trail. The group arrived at the trailhead at 8:15 p.m. where Acre's girlfriend drove him to receive further medical treatment, according to a news release.
On the Falling Waters Trail, Josh Prinzo, 23, of Boston, aggravated a previous leg injury and could not continue down the trail without assistance. A conservation officer and volunteers from the PEMI Valley Search and Rescue Team reached Prinzo around 7:30 p.m.
Prinzo was placed on a litter and carried two miles down the trail. The team of about 20 reached the parking lot at 11 p.m., according to a news release.
He left the scene in a personal vehicle for further treatment.