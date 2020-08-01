Two hikers in their had to be carried off trails this week after hurting their legs.
On Friday morning, Alan Helmreich, 59, of Sanford, Maine hiked up Mount Major in Alton. Around 10:30 a.m., as Helmreigh was coming down, he hurt his leg and could not put weight on it, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game department.
State conservation officers, and members of Alton Fire and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue carried him back up to the summit, where he was put on the back of an off-highway recreational vehicle and driven down to an ambulance.
A New York hiker had to be carried off the Black Cap Trail in North Conway on Thursday.
Camila Gamboa, 50, of Hicksville, N.Y., was hiking with her husband and two children on the trail Thursday afternoon, when she fell and hurt her leg. According to a news release from the state Fish and Game department, Gamboa could not put weight on her leg. Conservation officers and rescuers from the North Conway Fire Department and North Conway Ambulance carried her off the trail.