MANCHESTER — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Sunday morning that spread to two homes on Leandre Street.
The call came in about 9:33 a.m. and the fire was under control by 9:55 a.m., according to Manchester Fire Department.
The owner 103 Leandre St. smelled smoke and discovered a wooden fence on fire. After telling his family and neighbors, he attempted to put out the flames before the fire department arrived.
“He was successful in keeping the fire in check and preventing further spread of the fire,” the press release said. “Fire crews arrived and extinguished the remaining fire and opened up the home's exterior to extinguish any pockets of fire that had extended into the home.”
Both homes are still habitable despite damage estimated at $10,000.
The cause is as yet undetermined, but fire officials believe it began in vegetation at the base of the fence. Arson has been ruled out, the fire department said.