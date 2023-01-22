A 42-year-old man and a minor passenger on a snowmobile were seriously injured after being ejected from a snowmobile on private property in Milford Saturday afternoon after the machine struck a rock, according to NH Fish and Game.
Neither were wearing helmets, according to a news release.
Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford, was operating the machine with an 11-year-old passenger. Investigators say Ball abruptly accelerated and struck a rock, which ejected both from the snowmobile. The initial call reported the minor being unconscious.
Also on scene was the Milford Fire Department and Milford Ambulance Service, according to the release.
The injured minor was treated on the scene and brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for serious injuries. Ball was also brought to Elliot, according to the release.
Excessive speed is believed to be the primary contributing factor, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Further north in Stewartstown, authorities were notified around 9:30 a.m. of a 44-year-old female operator who had crashed into a tree.
Andrea Madden of Windham tried to navigate a trail with light snow cover and many open water bars, according to a news release. Investigators say Madden appeared to have “inadvertently pushed on the accelerator which caused her to lose control of the machine and ended up crashing into a small tree off the side of the trail,” the release said.
Madden was brought to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook after suffering a serious leg injury.
Fish and Game officials want to remind parents and guardians that minors under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a helmet and eye protection at all times while operating an OHRV or snowmobile. For more information about safe riding go to ride.nh.gov.