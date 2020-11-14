Two people were hurt when three cars crashed early Saturday on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover.
Shinta Mambu, 34, of Dover, was driving south on the turnpike around 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, when Mambu lost control of the car and hit the guardrail.
Another driver, Leo Quirk, age 64, of Effingham, pulled over and got out of his truck to see if he could help.
A third driver, Jaren Colbrath, 44, of Somersworth, lost control of his car as he drove past the crash. State police said he hit Mambu's car and then hit Quirk, state police said.
State troopers arrived at the crash to find Quirk had serious injuries to his legs. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Mambu had minor injuries, and Colbrath was not hurt. State police said both were taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital.
State police are still investigating, but said weather and road conditions appeared to have contributed to the crash.