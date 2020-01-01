CRAWFORD'S PURCHASE — A woman and a 15-year-old girl were hurt in a New Year's Eve snowmobile crash.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yaritza Rivera-Arzola, 42, of Guayama, Puerto Rico, was driving a snowmobile on Corridor 11, or Jefferson Notch Road, with the girl riding behind her.
Rivera-Arzola veered off the trail and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department.
Another snowmobile driver called 911. Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, as did a Conservation Officer from the Fish and Game Department.
Rescuers used a tracked ATV and rescue sled to take Rivera-Arzola and her passenger from the trail, to ambulances waiting about a mile away at Base Station Road. Both were taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Rivera-Arzola and the girl, whose name was not released, were both wearing helmets.
Conservation officers said they believed inexperience was the primary reason for the accident. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor, according to a news release.
Conservation Officer Robert Mancini reminded snowmobile riders to be careful on the trails.
"Grooming operations have started in some areas but riders should be aware that many corners throughout the trail system have some ice underneath the snow, and caution should be used," he said in a statement. "Riders should also follow other trail users at a safe distance in an effort to be able see and avoid potential hazards along the trail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.