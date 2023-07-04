Mt. Chocorua rescue

A Hampton man was rescued by Lakes Region Search and Rescue volunteers and NH Fish and Game officers after injuring his knee hiking Mt. Chocorua 

 Provided by NH Fish & Game

Two hikers, one in Bean’s Grant and one in Albany, had to be rescued on Monday after being injured.

A Massachusetts woman suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on the Webster Jackson-Mount Jackson Branch Trail in Bean’s Grant, according to a New Hampshire Fish & Game news release.