Two hikers, one in Bean’s Grant and one in Albany, had to be rescued on Monday after being injured.
A Massachusetts woman suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on the Webster Jackson-Mount Jackson Branch Trail in Bean’s Grant, according to a New Hampshire Fish & Game news release.
Brynne Quinlan of Somerville, Mass., 32, was coming down trail after trying to complete a day loop hike from AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch at around 5:30 p.m.
Quinlan slipped on a wet rock section of the trail and injured her leg. Her injury was severe enough that she called 911 for assistance.
Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club employees responded to the call and carried up a litter and medical supplies to assist in the carry out of Quinlan, the news release said.
Rescue personnel reached Quinlan on the trail approximately two miles up from Webster Jackson Trailhead at approximately 8:20 pm. Quinlan was treated and packaged into the litter, and carried down the trail. The rescue team arrived at trail head with Quinlan at approximately 11:20 p.m.
In Albany, shortly after 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from an injured hiker on Mt. Chocorua, according to a news release.
Robert Haile, 54, of Hampton, was hiking with his dog on the Piper trail when he fell injuring his knee. He was unable to bear weight so he waited until another hiker came by who called 911.
NH Fish and Game conservation officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call, according to the news release.
Rescuers arrived at his location at approximately 6:20 p.m. He was assessed, stabilized, and placed in a rescue litter to be carried down the Piper trail approximately 3.4 miles.
He was carried to the trailhead parking area arriving at approximately 10:50 p.m. Haile’s daughter was waiting for him and took him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. No other details are available at this time.