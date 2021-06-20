Fish and Game responded to two all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday that resulted in injuries.
About 1:20 p.m., Kelliann Trombley, 52, of Bridgewater, Mass., lost control of her machine driving downhill in heavy rain. The ATV veered into a ditch off Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia, rolled and tossed Trombley to the ground, according to a news release.
Those riding with her rendered aid and called 911. The Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and conservation officers all responded.
Colebrook firefighters used off-road vehicles to carry Trombley to an awaiting ambulance, which brought her to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
An investigation revealed unreasonable speed for the conditions as the primary cause of the crash, according to the release. Trombley was wearing a helmet.
A Keene man wasn't wearing a helmet when he lost control of the ATV he was operating Saturday evening in Fitzwilliam. Mark Messer, 51, veered off a dirt stretch of Sunset Road and struck unseen rocks and debris about 7:09 p.m., according to officials.
Messer was brought to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. The crash is under investigation and operator inexperience appears to have been a contributing factor.