Crash involving dump truck, minivan snarls traffic on I-93 South in Londonderry

Two people were transported to a local hospital and Interstate 93 South was reduced to one lane during the Monday morning rush hour following a crash involving a dump truck and a minivan, state police said.

Around 9:06 a.m. Monday, state police, emergency personnel from the Londonderry Fire and EMS Department, along with New Hampshire Department of Transportation personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a Weaver Brothers Construction dump truck and a minivan along I-93 South at mile marker 12.