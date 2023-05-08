Two people were transported to a local hospital and Interstate 93 South reduced to one lane during the Monday morning rush hour following a crash involving a dump truck and a minivan, state police said.
Provided by New Hampshire State Police
Two people were transported to a local hospital and Interstate 93 South was reduced to one lane during the Monday morning rush hour following a crash involving a dump truck and a minivan, state police said.
Around 9:06 a.m. Monday, state police, emergency personnel from the Londonderry Fire and EMS Department, along with New Hampshire Department of Transportation personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a Weaver Brothers Construction dump truck and a minivan along I-93 South at mile marker 12.
According to state police, the driver of the 2008 Weaver Brothers Mack dump truck, identified as James Martin, 69, of Concord, was pulling out of an active construction site on I-93 South in Londonderry, was attempting to merge with traffic when it collided with a gray 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan operated by Timothy Burke, 31, of Manchester.
I-93 South was shut down to one lane for approximately one hour as crews worked to process and clear the scene. Both drivers were transported to Parkland Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-8760.