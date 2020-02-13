PITTSBURG — Two people were injured Thursday in separate snowmobile crashes.
Fish and Game said a 27-year-old Swanzey man was seriously injured when his snowmobile went off Trail 141 in the vicinity of Back Lake and hit a tree. Brennan Seymour was thrown from his machine into another tree just before 9 a.m.
He was taken by rescue sled to a waiting ambulance about a half-mile away, Fish and Game officials said in a news release. First transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, he was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Speed and inexperience, but not alcohol, appeared to be factors in the crash, Fish and Game said. A charge of operating at an unreasonable speed for existing conditions with collision resulting is pending, according to the news release.
Seymour was wearing a full-faced helmet and eye protection.
About 2 p.m., Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, Pittsburg Police Department and a conservation officer were called to a second snowmobile incident, this one at the intersection of Trail 139 and Golden Eagle Road.
Myrna Bill, 74, of Hampton received serious but non-life-threatening injuries after thrown from a rented snowmobile, Fish and Game officials said.
“During a downhill approach to the road crossing, Bill lost control of the snowmobile and struck a snowbank, causing her to be thrown from the machine onto the plowed public roadway,” the news release said.
Bill, who was wearing a full-faced helmet and eye protection, was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Fish and Game officials said driver inexperience appeared to be the primary reason for the crash. The rented snowmobile was not damaged and was driven from the scene by members of the riding party.