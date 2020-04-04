MANCHESTER -- Firefighters rescued two brothers from the frigid Merrimack River after their kayaks overturned Saturday afternoon.
The two men in their 20s, whose names were not available, were taken to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia, according to District Fire Chief Hank Martineau. Local residents who were out on four-wheelers spotted them in the river and called for help around 2:30 p.m.
The two were kayaking just south of the I-293 bridge. “They got flipped over in the rapids,” Martineau said. “One of them was able to get a foothold on a ledge in the middle of the river. His brother got spit out downstream and went through another set of rapids and wound up clinging to a tree.”
Firefighters launched rescue boats, retrieved the two men and brought them to shore, where a Bedford ambulance crew was waiting to take them to the hospital. “Both are being treated for hypothermia,” Martineau said.
He said the water temperature is around 40 degrees and the men were not wearing life jackets, wet suits or helmets.
“They weren’t dressed properly and they didn’t have proper safety equipment in their kayaks for this time of year,” the chief said, adding they were “very fortunate” to have survived.