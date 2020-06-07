PLAISTOW - Conservation officers say two children reported missing during a family hike in Plaistow Sunday have been found safe.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Lieutenant Adam Cheney said conservation officers responded to the Plaistow Town Forest around 3:05 p.m Sunday for a report of two 11-year-olds who became separated from their parents while hiking.
Kaitlyn Goulet of Hampstead told conservation officers that she and her fiancé had left to go hiking with her daughter and one of her daughters friends in the Plaistow Town Forest around 11:30 a.m.
According to Goulet, her daughter and the child’s friend got separated from them around 12:30 p.m.. After searching the hiking trails and not locating the two children, she contacted Plaistow police around 1:30 p.m.
After several hours of searching, the two minors walked out of the woods onto a nearby road, where they asked for help at nearby residence. A homeowner there contacted Plaistow police at approximately 5:05 p.m.
“The two missing minors did not sustain any injuries but were very glad to be out of the woods,” said Cheney in a statement. “They told conservation officers that they lost the trail and had
been just walking around in the woods trying to find their way out.”
Conservation officers were assisted at the scene by Plaistow police and fire personnel,
Hampstead police, Trinity Ambulance personnel, the Plaistow CERT Team, and friends of the missing children’s families.