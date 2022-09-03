Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Sep 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email This image taken from video shows a car involved in a crash in Bedford on Saturday. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BEDFORD — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on South River Road.Bedford Police got a report of a motorcycle crash around 4:30 p.m., according to a press release.When they arrived at the scene near Commerce Park North, they found three injured individuals and a car and a motorcycle with damage, the press release stated.The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.The car's driver was also taken to a hospital what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.No additional information was available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Police: Two cars crash after racing each other in Hudson +2 Victim identified in stabbing death near Nutt's Pond, arrest made +2 Hiking father and son separated and lost, then reunited Exploded Brookline house was home to two Nashua teachers {{title}} Most Popular Canaan woman, 26, dies in single vehicle crash in Dorchester Manchester firefighters battle blaze at same home where one of their own died 22 years ago Victim identified in stabbing death near Nutt's Pond, arrest made Police: Two cars crash after racing each other in Hudson Nashua man pulled from car in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike Manchester child dies in Route 16 crash; parents and brother badly hurt Propane 'vapor cloud' caused March explosion at school bus facility Woman killed in Peterborough crash Teen driver killed in Amherst crash Death toll from Madison rollover rises to three; 5 children survived Request News Coverage