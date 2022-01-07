CHARLESTOWN -- Two women were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 12 in Claremont Thursday.
Both Susan Gallant, 60, of Charlestown and Lisa Schneider, 38, of Alstead, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. James Schneider, 57, of Alstead, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Charlestown police received a report on Thursday around 7 p.m. of a Ford Mustang traveling north on Claremont Road/ Route 12 in the area of Fling Road without headlights on and driving erratically, police said in a news release Friday.
“Witnesses described the Ford Mustang as driving far to the right side of the road into the breakdown lane then swerving into the southbound lane of Claremont Road,” police said.
Shortly after receiving that report, dispatch received information that the Ford Mustang collided with another vehicle in the area of the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Claremont Road.
Police said the initial investigation has revealed that Gallant was the driver and sole occupant of the 2006 Ford Mustang. As the Ford Mustang was traveling north on Claremont Road/Route 12 it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2013 Subaru Forester driven by Lisa Schneider, who was traveling with her passenger, James Schneider, police said in the news release.
As a result of the collision, Gallant was ejected from the Ford Mustang and sustained fatal injuries, police said.
“She was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the Subaru Forester also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger of the Subaru Forester was transported by the Golden Cross Ambulance Service to a local hospital due to serious injuries. His condition is not known at the time of this release,” police said.
Charlestown police and fire were assisted at the scene by New Hampshire State Police, Golden Cross Ambulance, the Springfield (Vt.) Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
The crash is still under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information call Police Chief Patrick Connors or Lt. Jonathan Graham at the Charlestown Police Department, 603-826-5747.