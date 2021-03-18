Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Dover early Thursday morning.
Lt. Scott Pettingill said an on-duty police officer came upon a BMW sedan on Sixth Street near the intersection with Long Hill Road at about 12:25 a.m. The vehicle had struck a utility pole and was engulfed in flames.
Pettingill said the officer saw downed utility lines and called the fire department, which responded to the scene with New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Eversource.
Pettingill said the two victims were located deceased at the scene. Their names will not be released pending identification by the medical examiner and notification of kin.
Some friends and family members of the victim arrived at the scene on Thursday afternoon to place small crosses at the crash site.
One man identified himself as the stepfather of one of the victims but did not want to comment.
Utility crews were restoring electricity and cable to houses in the area until just after 2:30 p.m.
Tom Kilrain, who lives on Sixth Street, said he was woken up by the sound of the crash.
“We saw a big flash, and then saw fire in the trees. That’s when we looked out the window, so we called 911,” Kilrain said.
Kilrain said there have been a number of crashes on that section of road since he moved into his house five years ago.
Neighbor Chad Ahlquist said he was working at the time of the crash, so he did not see it. He confirmed there have been a number of crashes in the area.
“If you don’t know the road, and you come up on that corner, it’s pretty fast,” Ahlquist said.
Pettingill said speed was “definitely a factor” in Thursday’s crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646, or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.