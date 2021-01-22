Two women were killed in separate crashes in Epping and Portsmouth Friday morning.
According to state police, Marisa Douglass, 49, of Amesbury, Mass., died in a rollover crash on the northbound connector to the Spaulding Turnpike in Portsmouth around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said it appears that Douglass was traveling northbound in the left lane in a 2006 Ford Freestyle when she lost control and struck a guardrail on the left hand side of the roadway.
The impact caused the vehicle to roll and cross both travel lanes. Police said the vehicle then hit another guardrail on the opposite side of the roadway and came to rest on its roof.
Douglass was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.
As authorities were working to clear the Portsmouth crash scene, police and emergency personnel in Epping were called to another deadly crash on Route 125 at the intersection of Old Nottingham Road just before 10 a.m.
Epping Police Sgt. Rich Cote said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling across Route 125 from Route 87 when it collided with a white 2017 Ford Transit company van heading southbound on Route 125.
“We don’t know what happened but the witnesses say the sedan may have not stopped at the stop sign,” Cote said.
A medical helicopter was called and responded to the scene, but didn’t transport any patients.
The woman driving the car was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Cote said.
Her identity was not immediately released.
The male driver of the van suffered leg, neck and head injuries that didn’t appear to be life threatening, Cote said. He was also transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. His name was also not available at the scene.
The crash shut down Route 125 from North River Road to Elm Street. The section remained closed at 1:30 p.m.
Epping police and fire responded to the crash along with state police from Troop-A and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.
Meanwhile, state police are asking anyone with information on the earlier Portsmouth crash to contact Trooper First Class Timothy Sawyer at 223-8490 or via email at timothy.sawyer@dos.nh.gov.