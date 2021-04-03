Two men died Friday in a three-car crash in Lee on Route 125, and a woman was hurt.
Lee police said Allan Hardy, 36, of North Hampton was driving north on Route 125 when he veered into the southbound lane. Police said Hardy hit another car, driven by Jose Olivares, 42, of Manchester, head-on.
Then, Hardy hit another southbound car that had swerved to avoid the first crash. That driver was not hurt. Hardy was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to a news release, where he died of his injuries.
Olivares was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Mirelis Murel, 20, of Nashua, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, Murel was in fair condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
This is the second deadly crash this year on the same stretch of Route 125. Anastasia Spires, 81, was killed as she drove across Route 125 in Epping in late January.