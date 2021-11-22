Two men from Maine were injured early Sunday when the car they were in hit a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 North in Greenland, state police said.
Around 2:13 a.m. Sunday, state police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Greenland.
A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was involved in a rollover crash and on its side in the left travel lane of I-95 when it was hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by Omar Sowamrah, 26, of Portland, Maine, officials said.
Several witnesses reported that the driver of the Equinox -- described as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood -- fled the scene on foot, heading east into the woods on the side of the highway.
Sowamrah suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in the Camry, identified as Forqan Abdulaziz, 25, of Westbrook, Maine, suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.
A state police K-9 was called to assist and began to search the surrounding area but was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the Equinox.
The left two lanes of I-95 north in the area of the crash were closed for approximately 1½ hours. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the identity of the driver of the Equinox is asked to contact Trooper Matthew S. Bailey at Matthew.S.Bailey@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.